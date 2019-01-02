Olivia Culpo And Danny Amendola Spark Rekindled Relationship Rumors Following Insta Post

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have sparked rekindled romance rumors after the pair shared practically matching posts on Instagram of a fireworks display on the beach.

The posts have since been deleted. But according to People magazine, the video clips from the 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Miami Dolphins wide receiver were almost identical.

Culpo brought in the New Year with pals Cara Santana and Amber Ridinger in Miami, as she posed while rocking a bikini and looking as fabulous as ever in a post on New Year’s Eve. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:31am PST

The news came after the swimsuit model made it clear recently that she was done with the professional football player, following reports that he was spotted spending time with another woman, journalist Bianca Peters, while the two were dating. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

A source close to Amendola at the time shared that the two were never “exclusive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 16, 2018 at 3:28pm PST

“Danny and Olivia did not officially split. Danny is playing both sides,” an insider explained. “He’s saying that the day with Bianca was just him having fun. She’s a reporter, he’s a football player. I think in his mind he got caught so he’s trying to diffuse it.”

“Danny never viewed Olivia as an exclusive girlfriend,” the source added. “She came to Miami or New England [when he played for the New England Patriots] all of the time and they dated, but it was more her putting in the travel effort than him. Olivia refers to Danny as her boyfriend but he doesn’t refer to her as his girlfriend. He could care less about making it official.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

However, the swimsuit model, whose appearances in the upcoming issue are going to be amazing, didn’t appear to agree when she posted a picture on social media stating the Rolex watch, which she had bought as a present, was now hers. The post was made on the same day as the pro-football player’s birthday.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote over a shot of her rocking the watch.

The couple first made their relationship public in February 2016 via Instagram.