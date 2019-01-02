Father Of Slain Parkland Student Defends Louis C.K.’s Right To Free Speech [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, could have joined the outrage mob against Louis C.K. over a leaked audio of the comedian mocking Parkland survivors, but he didn’t.

Pollack told the Daily Caller that the jokes weren’t in good taste and that he doesn’t understand why a grown man would want to make kids the punchline but went on to say he doesn’t think the comedian should be banned from polite society over it.

“I don’t listen to that comedian — you know what I mean. [But] this is a free country. You can’t let everyone bother you when they talk crap,” he said. (RELATED: Parkland Victim’s Father Unloads on Sheriff’s Office After Release of Exhaustive Report.)

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

