Parkland Victim’s Father Unloads On Sheriff’s Office After Release Of Exhaustive Report [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack, did not mince words when responding to the Sun Sentinel’s recent minute-by-minute rundown of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, titled, “Unprepared and Overwhelmed.”

“It’s pretty disgraceful when you look at it. It’s hard to even watch it, how bad the response was that happened that day,” said Pollack.

Logs, surveillance videos and interviews in the rundown show where authorities and school officials failed to act or were unclear about procedures when taking on the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

This was Pollack’s first holiday season without his daughter. He told The Daily Caller he doesn’t have “holidays anymore.”

“I’m focused on exposing these pieces of garbage in Broward County that let this happen to my daughter. That’s what I live with right now,” he concluded.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

