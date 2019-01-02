Protesters Desecrate Thin Blue Line Flag

Protesters have been burning the thin blue line flag that represents the sacrifice and hard work of police offers.

A police officer goes on to explain the thin blue line in the video saying, “The thin blue line is a symbol representing the men and women of law enforcement who hold the divide between order and chaos. The black space above, which on a flag is speckled with stars, represents citizenry and order, while the darkness below: crime and anarchy. Running between them: a thin blue line that keeps them apart, separating the chaos from the order.”

“I do hope you guys take care tonight, I genuinely do. But stop latching on to military appreciation crap, your job’s not that dangerous,” a protester yells to some cops in the video. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

