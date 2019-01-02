Minnesota Basketball Coach Richard Pitino: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ Is ‘Unstoppable’

Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino had high praise for Wisconsin star Ethan Happ ahead of the game Thursday.

“He really is unstoppable. If you go one on one with him. Teams pick their poison of trapping him or letting them beat you with twos. You know, he’s unorthodox. He’s not like a lot of bigs out there,” Pitino told the media Wednesday said of the superstar forward.

Pitino called Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ “unstoppable” in the post. pic.twitter.com/cdIL1QBdOn — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) January 2, 2019

You know what I think about Pitino’s comments? They’re 1,000,000-percent correct. Happ is an absolute monster with the basketball near the hoop. (RELATED: Sound The Siren! Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Is Officially Back On Top)

Calling him un-guardable would be an understatement of epic proportions.

I never thought for a single second that Happ would turn out as great as he’s been when he showed up on campus. I thought there wasn’t a chance in hell he’d be an All-American caliber player.

Yet, he has been a massive thorn in the side of every single defense he’s ever played against. He just shreds them with moves that look like they belong in the 1930s.

I can’t wait for Happ to lead us back to the tournament. It’s been far too long (one year) since we let the world of college basketball feel the weight of Wisconsin.

We’re back and it’s time to make some noise.

