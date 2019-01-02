Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl

The Texas Longhorns dominated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl Tuesday night 28-21.

HOOK ‘EM Texas sent Georgia packing. pic.twitter.com/TYdVp0d4e3 — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2019

Despite the fact the Bulldogs are considered “elite” by some and played Alabama close, the Longhorns absolutely demolished them. I mean, they got rocked by Texas, which is a team that lost to Maryland earlier in the season. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

Now, I know some of you are going to want to say that Texas couldn’t have dominated if they only won by a touchdown. False.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown late after about a billion penalties on Texas. It was cheap and Georgia would have refused to score if they had any honor.

Instead, they did and the Longhorns only won by seven. It doesn’t offset the fact that the guys from UT were by far and away the better team.

Sam Ehlinger is on a MISSION #HookEm pic.twitter.com/knbD8Mfc59 — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 2, 2019

I’m sure the SEC fanboys will do everything in their power to spin this into anything other than the disaster that it is. Texas lost to Maryland this season! Yes, the Longhorns lost to one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, and then turned around to dominate the second best team in the SEC.

You just hate to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:22pm PST

Better luck next time, SEC fans!