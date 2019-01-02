Urban Meyer Ends His Career At Ohio State With A Rose Bowl Win Over Washington

Ohio State defeated Washington in the Rose Bowl Tuesday night 28-23.

It was Urban Meyer’s final game as the head coach of the program, and they sent him out in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

I might hate Ohio State, but it is pretty damn cool to see the Buckeyes get a win for Meyer in his final game for the team.

They could have gone out there and not given a damn because they weren’t in the playoff, but that’s clearly not what they did. (RELATED: Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer Claims He Doesn’t Plan On Coaching Again)

His squad went out there and gave it their all for their old coach one last time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

What does the future hold for Meyer? Well, I guess the only one who knows that is him. Personally, I’ll be shocked if he never coaches again, but only time will tell for sure.

All I know for sure right now is that OSU sent him out as a Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion. That’s one hell of a great finish.

