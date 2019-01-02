Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley doesn’t want him coaching football again.

Meyer retired from the Buckeyes following their win in the Rose Bowl over Washington, and now the future remains a bit cloudy. Well, if it was up to his wife, Urban would be done for good.

“I would be ecstatic if he didn’t [coach again]. I’m done. I want him to be done. He’s too intense,” Shelley Meyer told the media following Ohio State’s Rose Bowl victory, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Ends His Career At Ohio State With A Rose Bowl Win Over Washington)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

A wife often has a lot of power and sometimes runs the show when it comes to a marriage and decisions made within that marriage. I think everybody being honest with themselves knows this is true.

Having said that, I’m still not buying that Urban is done on the sidelines. He has several years ahead of him before he even turns 60. Call me crazy but a young coach just isn’t going to hang it up that easily. Guys who coach at the D1 level do so because they love it and it can be a cash machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 30, 2018 at 11:30am PST

Meyer is one of the most competitive guys on the planet, and I say that as a guy who has watched him dominate Wisconsin during his tenure.

Guys like that just don’t walk away forever without a fight, and that’s a fact.

Despite whatever his wife might say, I still don’t think Urban is done forever.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter