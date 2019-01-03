Ariana Grande Shuts Down Dating Rumors, Says ‘It’s No One’ Probably For Rest Of Her Life

Ariana Grande was quick to shut down reports alleging that she’s dating again after calling off her engagement with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson on Twitter Wednesday.

“Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted in response to reports that surfaced that she was dating again, possibly with her ex-Ricky Alvarez, People magazine reported. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Explains Why She Only Dates Famous Men)

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

On the same day, she was spotted out and about in New York City with her former backup dancer, Alvarez, per E! News.

The pair first dated in 2015 for about a year and sparked rumors last month that they were seeing each other again after the “Thank U, Next” singer commented on an Instagram photo of Alvarez. She later wrote, “We’re friends everyone. Take a big ol breather.” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

Alvarez is just one of the boyfriends the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker mentions in her latest hit song, along with ex-Mac Miller who she dated for two years before splitting up with in May. She then was linked weeks later with the “SNL” star and the two made headlines with news that they were engaged after dating for a few weeks.

A few months later, Grande then suffered the loss of her ex-Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in September. The loss reportedly put a strain on her budding relationship and by October she had called off the engagement.

The pop star had one heck of a year in 2018, which she recently reflected on after being named Billboard magazine’s 2018 “Woman Of The Year.”