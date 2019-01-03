It Looks Like Bryce Harper Might Be Staying In D.C. After All

William Davis | Contributor

For the past few months, there has been an air of certainty that Bryce Harper’s days as a member of the Washington Nationals are numbered, but multiple reports say not so fast.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Harper has met multiple times with Nationals’ representatives and that staying in D.C. is a distinct possibility for the 26-year-old slugger.

Harper celebrating with Jayson Werth after clinching the National League East against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park in September 2017. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with Jayson Werth #28 after clinching the National League East against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on September 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Harper turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals earlier this off-season, and Nationals’ owner Ted Lerner has been reluctant to go over that number, but a new report suggests there may be movement on that front. (RELATED: Bryce Harper’s Latest Offseason Move Will Confuse Everybody)

Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports that Harper and agent Scott Boras met with Lerner for five hours shortly before the Christmas holiday and the sides have been in contact since the MLB winter meetings.


Harper’s free agency is widely considered one of the most important in MLB history. Harper appears to be only entering his athletic prime, and has understandably been firm in his desire to get a record contract.

It doesn’t appear like a signing will occur anytime soon, but now it appears that Harper might be staying in Washington, D.C. after all.

Follow William Davis on Twitter                    

Tags : bryce harper major league baseball washington nationals
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller