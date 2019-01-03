Democrats Prepared To Impeach Trump On First Day Of New Congress

At least two Democratic congressmen are making impeaching President Donald Trump a top priority for their party’s new majority in the House of Representatives.

Fox News reported Thursday that California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman will reintroduce articles of impeachment against the president with fellow Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, who will co-sponsor the initiative. Sherman first filed articles of impeachment against Trump in 2017.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the impeachment filing “utterly and completely ridiculous and a political game at its worse.” (RELATED:Some Democrats Uncomfortable With Trump Impeachment Talk)

Sherman told the Los Angeles Times that “every day, Donald Trump shows leaving the White House would be good for our country” and that there “is no reason [impeachment] shouldn’t be before the Congress.”

Both Sherman and Green accuse the president of obstructing justice after he fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017, which they say “prevented, obstructed and impeded” the investigation into the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not committed to impeaching the president and said in an interview Thursday with NBC’s “Today” that “We have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report.”

