People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Unexpected Coachella Performer

Jena Greene | Reporter

Weirdly enough, it wasn’t Kanye who stole all the Coachella headlines Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Coachella pushed the full list of performers scheduled to play at this year’s festival. Some of the big names include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, NOT Kanye West (he pulled out at the last minute) and Idris Elba. (RELATED: Kanye West Cancels Coachella Appearance For This Strange Reason)

Yep, you heard that right. Idris Elba.

This guy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Great to be on the cover of this months @ukesquire . Out NOW

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on

Playing here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A constant dream : @ari_fararooy + @cache_bunny : @odesza

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on

Some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed his name scrawled into the tiny print for the Saturday performance:

It turns out, Idris Elba is very much a DJ in his free time.

In fact, he tweets about it regularly:

So while Elba still may not be James Bond yet, you can catch him in the California desert this April as an electronic dance music DJ — which is basically the same thing.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : california coachella idris elba
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller