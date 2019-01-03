People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Unexpected Coachella Performer
Weirdly enough, it wasn’t Kanye who stole all the Coachella headlines Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Coachella pushed the full list of performers scheduled to play at this year’s festival. Some of the big names include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, NOT Kanye West (he pulled out at the last minute) and Idris Elba. (RELATED: Kanye West Cancels Coachella Appearance For This Strange Reason)
Yep, you heard that right. Idris Elba.
This guy:
Great to be on the cover of this months @ukesquire . Out NOW
Playing here:
Some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed his name scrawled into the tiny print for the Saturday performance:
Why tf is Idris Elba on the setlist at Coachella lmfao pic.twitter.com/QcQqj9Ub2j
— Glen (@GlenKeepIt100) January 3, 2019
It turns out, Idris Elba is very much a DJ in his free time.
I guess all of the people freaking out about Idris Elba Being on the Coachella list don’t follow him on social media…where ALL HE TWEETS ABOUT IS BEING A DJ.
— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 3, 2019
In fact, he tweets about it regularly:
Thanks to my NYC crew for making my trip to @OutputClubBK the best yet! Nuff respect pic.twitter.com/KY0qb0pUBJ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) July 25, 2018
Had to jump on the remix for man like Oshthisside #IEVIPhttps://t.co/j8MxGLoEur https://t.co/GqnoY0qq7j
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) December 7, 2018
The don @idriselba tells us all about his UK Garage days…
Drums anyone? pic.twitter.com/75RbumhMkn
— Mixmag (@Mixmag) November 20, 2018
New tunes up on my @beatport DJ chart#Badman
Listen here: https://t.co/R9AIpyPLAt pic.twitter.com/OjUfymswl1
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 20, 2018
So while Elba still may not be James Bond yet, you can catch him in the California desert this April as an electronic dance music DJ — which is basically the same thing.