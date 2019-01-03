Donald Trump Posts About The Wall On Instagram. Proves That He Doesn’t Know Anything About ‘Game Of Thrones’

President Donald Trump must not be caught up on his “Game of Thrones” viewing.

Trump posted a photo of Instagram Thursday afternoon with the words “The WALL is COMING” across the shot in a “Game of Thrones” style.

You can see it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 3, 2019 at 1:41pm PST

There’s only one major problem here, and everybody who has seen the hit HBO show knows exactly what it is. The wall in “Game of Thrones” is ultimately destroyed and fails to stop the White Walkers from flooding down from the north.

This is ‘GoT’ 101. Everybody who knows anything about the show knows this epic scene as the Night King makes his way south. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot Drugs)

You know, making his way south after obliterating the wall people thought would stop him and his army.

I’m not sure what Trump was gunning for here. Surely, somebody in the administration must be a fan of the show and could have explained to him how the seventh season ended.

If they’re not fans of the show, then they need to be removed from office immediately because they clearly have no idea what the hell people in this country care about.

I’m willing to overlook at a lot about government incompetence, but I’m not sure I can overlook using ‘GoT’ messaging and themes and being this wrong. Are we trying to build a wall on the southern border not capable of stopping an army of undead soldiers? If so, that’s not a wall I want any part of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on Jan 2, 2019 at 4:18am PST

Somebody in the administration needs to get control of the situation because we can’t have the leader of the free world spreading information like this.

I’ve never been more disappointed in 2019 than I am right now.

