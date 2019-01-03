Ed Orgeron And Paul Chryst Are In The Top 5 Active Winningest College Coaches In The Past Couple Years

LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst have both won a lot games in the past few years.

According to radio host T-Bob Herbert and Bruce Feldman, Chryst and Orgeron are both in the top five for winningest active coaches since Coach O took over as the interim coach at USC prior to his days at LSU.

The only coaches ahead of them are Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Chris Peterson.

That’s not too bad at all for those two men. You really do have to tip your cap to both of them. Ed Orgeron has been much better at LSU than I think just about anybody anticipated. Pretty much nobody I knew thought that he’d win the way he has. Literally nobody I talk to about college football thought Coach O was going to stay in Baton Rouge for long.

Yet he’s done more than enough to exceed expectations and get the job done.

 

As for Chryst, he’s done very well with Wisconsin. If you ignore this pathetic eight-win season, which is hopefully an outlier, the Badgers have dominated their opponents for the most part.

It’s just the Wisconsin way. We take kids who are mostly overlooked by everybody else and we turn them into stars, and nobody has done it better lately than Paul Chryst has(RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

It just goes to show that you don’t need to only recruit five-star athletes in order to have a great program.

 

I can’t wait to see what these two men do over the course of the next few years. I have a very strong feeling that there will be lots of winning.

