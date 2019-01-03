Ed Orgeron And Paul Chryst Are In The Top 5 Active Winningest College Coaches In The Past Couple Years

LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst have both won a lot games in the past few years.

According to radio host T-Bob Herbert and Bruce Feldman, Chryst and Orgeron are both in the top five for winningest active coaches since Coach O took over as the interim coach at USC prior to his days at LSU.

The only coaches ahead of them are Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Chris Peterson.

Since Ed Orgeron took over as the Interim HC at USC he is the 6th winningest coach in ALL of College Football 1) Saban 41-2

2) Dabo 40-3

3) Urban 38-5

4) Peterson 34-9

5) Chryst 33-9

6) Orgeron 31-11

7) Franklin 31-11

8) Richt 29-13#LSU — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) January 3, 2019

This is a pretty amazing stat given that Orgeron now ranks No. 5 among all active FBS coaches. Quite the 180 from Ole Miss days. https://t.co/AELdtJ5OuC — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2019

That’s not too bad at all for those two men. You really do have to tip your cap to both of them. Ed Orgeron has been much better at LSU than I think just about anybody anticipated. Pretty much nobody I knew thought that he’d win the way he has. Literally nobody I talk to about college football thought Coach O was going to stay in Baton Rouge for long.

Yet he’s done more than enough to exceed expectations and get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 1, 2019 at 9:00am PST

As for Chryst, he’s done very well with Wisconsin. If you ignore this pathetic eight-win season, which is hopefully an outlier, the Badgers have dominated their opponents for the most part.

It’s just the Wisconsin way. We take kids who are mostly overlooked by everybody else and we turn them into stars, and nobody has done it better lately than Paul Chryst has. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

It just goes to show that you don’t need to only recruit five-star athletes in order to have a great program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:54am PST

I can’t wait to see what these two men do over the course of the next few years. I have a very strong feeling that there will be lots of winning.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter