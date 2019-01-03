Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Reportedly Split Up Again: ‘It’s Over For Now’

Gigi Hadid and superstar singer Zayn Malik have reportedly called it quits again following weeks of speculation that it was over between the two after rekindling their romance.

“They’re done,” one source close to the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and 25-year-old singer shared with US Weekly Thursday. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Another insider close to the lingerie model said she tried “hard to make it” work, but the “PILLOWTALK” hitmaker had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The source added. “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

The couple made headlines over the summer after they had rekindled their romance after breaking up less than two months before.

Hadid and the former One Direction singer first started dating in November 2015 before breaking up for the first time in March.

In December, fans started wondering if something was up after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model — who always looks stunning — retweeted a cryptic post about not owing you “any information about me.”

“I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what I choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when I am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask,” Hadid retweeted.