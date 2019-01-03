This Famous Singer Just Lit Up Instagram With A Rumored New Boyfriend

Singer and songwriter Halsey shocked her fans Wednesday night on Instagram after she posted a photo with her new rumored boyfriend.

The “Bad At Love” singer, who boasts more than 10 million followers on Instagram, threw a grainy photo up of herself with British punk singer Yungblud’s arm wrapped around her. The two appeared to be walking around London’s Camden neighborhood:

View this post on Instagram camden: now with a cuter filter A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 2, 2019 at 6:06pm PST

This isn’t the first time they’ve been pictured together, either. Halsey posted a photo of the two of them back in December with the caption “rock n roll star.”

View this post on Instagram rock n roll star. @yungblud : @nathangroff A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 7, 2018 at 5:30am PST

Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, had a pretty tumultuous relationship with rapper G-Eazy last year. The two were still thought to be on-again, off-again, but this photo pretty much dashes all hopes of her being on the market. (RELATED: Celebrate Halsey’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s what we know about Yungblud: he’s 20 years old and his real name is Dominic Harrison. He hails from Doncaster, England and frequently sells out shows around the U.K. He’s known to put on high energy performances and has stated that his aim is to leave his fans “exhausted” at the end of every concert. Oh, he also describes himself as “the kid who the mums used to hate.”

Can’t imagine why:

But we kind of see an underlying compatibility here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 3, 2019 at 11:16am PST

Congrats to the happy couple.

