Kanye West Cancels Coachella Appearance For This Strange Reason 

Kanye West won’t headline this year’s highly-anticipated Coachella music festival because…wait for it…he doesn’t like the stage.

The “I Am A God” singer, 41, reportedly had a falling out with the creative directors of Coachella this week after they had a disagreement about stage proportions. Word is, the traditional stage size for a performer is 40’x60′. And this just isn’t big enough for Kanye, who’s known for his offbeat performance venues and non-traditional stages. (RELATED: Kanye West Says ‘Leave Elon Musk The F**k Alone’)

NOBODY DOES STAGE PRODUCTION LIKE KANYE WEST. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/McIlJMJDUk — follow me ye (@ICONYEEZY) January 3, 2019

According to TMZ, multiple sources confirmed that Kanye’s not happy with Coachella’s provisions, specifically because their tiny stages are “artistically limiting.”

“These 40×60 stages are so archaic. It’s the same type of stage on which Shakespeare’s works were performed hundreds of years ago,” one source tells TMZ.

Unclear how close Kanye was to inking a deal with Coachella, but it seems now that all hope is lost.

What’s more…Kanye pulling out of Coachella this late in the game (the concert kicks off in April), delays the entire lineup. Goldenvoice, the company putting Coachella on, now has to scramble to find somebody else to perform. And since it’s one of the biggest music events of the year, they’ve gotta find somebody huge.

As of late Wednesday night, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala were announced as headliners for Coachella. Reports that Rihanna or Justin Timberlake may also make a headline appearance had been floating around the showbiz world after news of Kanye’s cancellation broke, but nothing, obviously, has been confirmed.

There’s a silver lining in this. Perhaps Kanye will have more time to spend with the fourth child he is expecting with wife Kim Kardashian via surrogate sometime this year. News of that broke yesterday, and you can read all about it here.

