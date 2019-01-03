Navarro Prefers Dems Run A Potted Plant Over Warren

CNN commentator Ana Navarro explained just how unsold she was on Elizabeth Warren as a presidential candidate on Thursday, saying she’d rather the Democrats give the nomination to “a potted plant” than to the Massachusetts Senator.

Navarro’s comments came during a debate with Bill Kristol, Symone Sanders, and Jackie Kucinich.

WATCH:

“As a Republican who cannot stand Trump — never supported him, never will — I am begging Democrats to please give me somebody that I can vote for,” Navarro stated. “I’m ready to vote for a potted plant. I’m ready to vote for a hologram. I’m not sure I’m ready to vote for Elizabeth Warren.”

She continued, “I think, I hope that Democrats think about, you know, themselves falling in love and somebody that can get their juices flowing and their love tank filled but can also appeal to people like Bill Kristol and Ana Navarro who really don’t want to vote for a hologram. We would rather vote for somebody who has a pulse and a brain.”

Warren announced on Monday that she is forming an exploratory committee to determine whether or not she will officially run for president in 2020. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Drinks Beer, Cooks On Instagram Live)

Warren is entering a field that is expected to be very crowded — potential candidates include fellow Democratic Sens. from California (Kamala Harris) and New Jersey (Cory Booker), former Vice President Joe Biden and over a dozen others.

