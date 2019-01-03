Teen Dies After Falling From Ski Lift

A New Jersey teenager has tragically passed away after falling approximately 20 feet from a ski lift at Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.

According to a report from nj.com, 17-year-old Connor Golembiewski of Flemington, New Jersey was on his way up above the slopes, when the tragedy occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Golembiewski was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, but could not be saved. (RELATED: If You Weren’t Afraid Of Ski Lifts Already, You Will Be After Watching This Video)

Golembiewski was a student and a hockey player at Hillsborough High School in Somerset County, New Jersey. The team released a statement, mourning his death on Wednesday.


Golembiewski’s death is the third such tragedy to take place at the resort over the past year. Gygoriy Sologub, a 53-year-old man died after a collision with another skier this past January, and Euna Shin, a 20-year-old woman, died after a snowboarding incident in March.

