Teen Dies After Falling From Ski Lift

A New Jersey teenager has tragically passed away after falling approximately 20 feet from a ski lift at Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania.

According to a report from nj.com, 17-year-old Connor Golembiewski of Flemington, New Jersey was on his way up above the slopes, when the tragedy occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Golembiewski was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, but could not be saved. (RELATED: If You Weren’t Afraid Of Ski Lifts Already, You Will Be After Watching This Video)

Golembiewski was a student and a hockey player at Hillsborough High School in Somerset County, New Jersey. The team released a statement, mourning his death on Wednesday.

The Coaching Staff, players, parents and families of @Boro_Ice_Hockey would like to send our deepest condolences to the Hunterdon Central Ice Hockey program on the loss of their player Connor Golembiewski. Ice Hockey is a family no matter what team or school you represent. — HHS Ice Hockey (@Boro_Ice_Hockey) January 2, 2019



Golembiewski’s death is the third such tragedy to take place at the resort over the past year. Gygoriy Sologub, a 53-year-old man died after a collision with another skier this past January, and Euna Shin, a 20-year-old woman, died after a snowboarding incident in March.

