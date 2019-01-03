Pelosi Backs Medicare For All Hearings

Soon-to-be Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is willing to test the waters on an important grassroots progressive issue.

The new speaker announced her support for “Medicare for All” hearings through a spokesperson, according to The Hill. The creation of a single-payer healthcare system has been key issue for many on Pelosi’s left flank. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Will Vote Against Pelosi’s Rules Package Because It Hinders Medicare For All)

Nancy Pelosi is about to officially become speaker in the new Democratic-majority House. The longtime Democratic leader will be the first person in more than six decades to reclaim the gavel after losing it https://t.co/DHDJ3p6Hr6 https://t.co/9yNtRPqctY — POLITICO (@politico) January 3, 2019

While Pelosi has never endorsed the legislation, she has previously promised that it would be ‘evaluated,’ if Democrats took control of the House.

According to a report from The Washington Post, a group of House Democrats are planning to re-introduce the bill at the start of the 116th Congress. The Rules Committee and the Budget Committee are expected to conduct hearings on “Medicare for All” legislation early in the caucus.

Follow William Davis on Twitter