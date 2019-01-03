PEW Says Christians ‘Overrepresented’ In Congress

Christians are “overrepresented” in Congress compared to their representation in U.S. society, a new PEW report found.

The research group’s analysis of incoming Senate and House members shows Protestant Christians comprising 54.9 percent, compared to 48 percent of the U.S. adult population. Further, Catholics (30.5 percent to 21 percent) and Jews (6.4 percent to 2 percent) were both significantly overrepresented.

PEW reported:

Within Protestantism, certain groups are particularly numerous in the new Congress, including Methodists, Anglicans/Episcopalians, Presbyterians and Lutherans. Additionally, Protestants in the “unspecified/other” category make up just 5% of the U.S. public, but 15% of Congress. By contrast, some other Protestant groups are underrepresented, including Pentecostals (5% of the U.S. public vs. 0.4% of Congress).

Interestingly, “religiously unaffiliated” is a box checked by only one lawmaker — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema — while 23 percent of the United States population considers themselves to be in that group. (RELATED: Jerry Falwell Jr: It’s ‘Immoral’ For Evangelicals To Not Support President Trump)

“While the number of self-identified Christians in Congress has ticked down slightly, Christians as a whole – and especially Protestants and Catholics – are still overrepresented in proportion to their share in the general public,” wrote PEW’s Aleksandra Sandstrom.

Combined — Catholics, Protestants, Mormons, and Orthodox — Christians as a group comprise 88.2 percent of the incoming Congress, significantly more than the 71 percent of U.S. adults who would identify as Christians. This is actually down from previous years.

