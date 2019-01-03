Ronna McDaniel Claims Her Tweet Against Mitt Romney ‘Had Nothing To Do With Family’

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said her Twitter response to her uncle Mitt Romney’s critique of President Donald Trump “had nothing to do with family.”

“I love my uncle,” McDaniel said Thursday on “Fox & Friends.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Says Mitt Romney Will Bring “Dose Of Reality’ To Trump)

“My tweet yesterday had nothing to do with family. I would have done this to any freshman incoming senator and I would have said ‘hey, let’s focus on the real issues here,’ which are the Democrats who are proposing dangerous policies for our country.”

McDaniel was responding to Romney’s New Years Day op-ed in The Washington Post about presidential decorum, where he took shots at Trump and his administration.

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

McDaniel then pivoted to the Trump administration’s accomplishments for the remainder of the interview and called for party unity in the face of obstruction and biased media coverage.

“Let’s remind Americans about the good things that have come out of the Trump Administration — judicially, taking on ISIS., funding our military. Wages are up 3 percent. Four million new jobs. We have a media that 90 percent of the coverage is negative against this president,” she said.

“The Democrats are obstructing at an unprecedented level. As a party, we need to come together if we’re going to be successful, because we’re up against unprecedented odds and this juggernaut of negative Democrat and media attention. So we’ve got to come together, and Republicans want to see our senators and our congressional members support this president. There’s room for disagreement.”

