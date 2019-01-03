Washington Wizards Forward Sam Dekker Shows Love For Culver’s On Instagram

Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker made it known with a recent Instagram post that he’s a big fan of Culver’s.

Dekker, who is from Wisconsin, posted himself wearing Culver’s hoodie that featured a cheese curd with glasses, and captioned the post in part, “#CurdNerd @culvers.” (RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers Trade For Player That Will Make Fans Forget About LeBron James)

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Dekker is a fan of the burger joint. It was founded in Wisconsin and they’re all over the place.

In fact, I ate some about 20 minutes prior to starting this article, and I’ve eaten there probably at least 15 times in the past three weeks.

Everybody knows there’s nothing better than a great butter burger, fries and custard from Culver’s. They might have started in my home state, but they’re slowly taking over the whole damn country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culver’s (@culvers) on Dec 30, 2018 at 7:03am PST

You’re seriously not living life if you haven’t eaten there before. Clearly, you’re just not a very happy person and you don’t know anything about great food.

Now that an NBA player is openly on the train, expansion should be easier than ever. Do yourself a favor. Find the closest Culver’s to you and get there ASAP. I promise that it will enhance your life for the better.