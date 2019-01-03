Washington Wizards Forward Sam Dekker Shows Love For Culver’s On Instagram
Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker made it known with a recent Instagram post that he’s a big fan of Culver’s.
Dekker, who is from Wisconsin, posted himself wearing Culver’s hoodie that featured a cheese curd with glasses, and captioned the post in part, “#CurdNerd @culvers.” (RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers Trade For Player That Will Make Fans Forget About LeBron James)
It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Dekker is a fan of the burger joint. It was founded in Wisconsin and they’re all over the place.
In fact, I ate some about 20 minutes prior to starting this article, and I’ve eaten there probably at least 15 times in the past three weeks.
Everybody knows there’s nothing better than a great butter burger, fries and custard from Culver’s. They might have started in my home state, but they’re slowly taking over the whole damn country.
You’re seriously not living life if you haven’t eaten there before. Clearly, you’re just not a very happy person and you don’t know anything about great food.
Now that an NBA player is openly on the train, expansion should be easier than ever. Do yourself a favor. Find the closest Culver’s to you and get there ASAP. I promise that it will enhance your life for the better.