Taylor Swift Announces She Shutting Down Her App In February

Taylor Swift shared news with her fans with the announcement her official app, The Swift Life, was shutting down starting February 1.

“Over a year ago, we launched The Swift Life alongside Taylor’s critically acclaimed, 6th studio album, ‘Reputation,'” a statement on the app’s Twitter account read Wednesday. “It provided a creative and inclusive place for Taylor and her fans to connect with each other while expressing themselves in a uniquely interactive community.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“‘As the ‘Reputation’ era comes to an end, our time on The Swift Life will be ending too,” it added. “The app is no longer available to download and on February 1, 2019 ‘The Swift Life’ will shut down.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Went Through ‘Really Low Times’ After Kim Kardashian Bullied Her Online)

The statement concluded, “We would like to thank all the dedicated fans who downloaded The Swift Life, engaged with this amazing community and created gorgeous pieces of content for others to enjoy.”

The move is similar to the one announced by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters last month when they shared that they have enjoyed the “incredible experience” to connect with their fans, but the time had come to have their official apps go dark in 2019.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” a statement read. “We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

As previously reported, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker made headlines in December when she thanked fans for all the birthday wishes and in return shared a gift with them, the trailer to her Netflix film about her “Reputation Stadium Tour.”