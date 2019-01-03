Trump Posts Game Of Thrones-Esque Meme Promising That The ‘Wall Is Coming’

President Donald Trump posted a meme to his Instagram account Thursday that promised “The wall is coming.”

The meme mimicked the popular TV show “Game of Thrones,” which features the tagline “Winter is coming.” The president’s meme featured a photo of his face superimposed over a section of wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s post on Instagram came shortly after he held an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with members of the National Border Patrol Council. Reporters were alerted to the briefing just a few minutes before it started by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. (RELATED: Immigration Experts Explain What An Effective Border Wall Actually Looks Like)

Trump invited the National Border Patrol Council’s Brandon Judd and Art Del Cueto to speak briefly about the benefits of a border wall and about their support for the current government shutdown over border security.

The president has repeatedly said that he will not sign a spending bill to reopen the government that does not contain $5.6 billion in border wall funding, but Democratic leadership in Congress promised that they will give the president zero dollars for the wall. The government has been partially shut down for nearly two weeks.

