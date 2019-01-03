UCF Releases Message Looking Forward To 2019 After 25-Game Winning Streak Gets Snapped

The UCF Knights are optimistic about the future.

Their historic 25-game winning streak ended on Tuesday when the Knights fell to LSU 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl, a hard fought game. (RELATED: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Takes Brutal Hit Against UCF. The Video Is Horrifying)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got absolutely obliterated after throwing an interception against UCF. The hit was brutal. pic.twitter.com/aNJg6o1Vwl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 1, 2019

Yet, they’re not letting themselves get down and out just yet. The Twitter account for the football team tweeted out a video counting up the 745 days they went without losing a game after the streak was snapped and wrote, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. Ready to #ChargeOn to the next streak.”

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. Ready to #ChargeOn to the next streak pic.twitter.com/fD702WIjcV — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) January 1, 2019

That’s the kind of attitude that I love to see. LSU broke their hearts, but there’s no doubt in my mind at all that the Knights can play with the big boys.

Who knows what would have happened if McKenzie Milton was healthy and able to go? That’s a topic we can debate until we’re blue in the face. He didn’t play, UCF gave everything they could and LSU walked out of the stadium as winners. That’s just football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Jan 2, 2019 at 9:20am PST

Now, they need to focus on putting together another great winning streak. Trust me, America loves a scrappy underdog proving everybody wrong, and there’s no better way to describe the UCF Knights than that.

