Warren Calls Trump An ‘Accelerate’ Because He ‘Takes A Problem’ And ‘Sets It Off’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren labeled President Donald Trump an “accelerant” during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

On Monday, the senator revealed that she was forming an exploratory committee to determine whether or not she will officially run for president in 2020. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Drinks Beer, Cooks On Instagram Live)

“Is Donald Trump a qualitatively different thing that either changes your analysis or that has made you feel more urgent about these issues that you worked on? Is this just a continuation of a lot of the other Republicans … ?” Maddow asked.

Warren responded, “Donald Trump is an accelerant. He takes a problem that’s been growing and growing and growing, and he just sets it off and makes it worse than ever.”

Maddow followed up, “Because of corruption?”

Warren responded:

Yes. Because of corruption. Just look at it that way. That’s what this is about. He takes this government, and he’s pretty damned open about it and says this government works for the rich. What was the first order of business? What did it take? First, they tried to take away health care from tens of millions of Americans. Came within one vote. In fact, when it passed the House, what did they all do? They all went off and celebrated, high fived over taking away health care.

“But any Republican president would’ve done that,” the show host retaliated.

Warren added, “And what was the next thing to do? And the big one that they held every single Republican together for — so it’s Republicans — was: give a tax break to the rich. Give $1.5 trillion giveaway to billionaires and giant corporations. And notice what Republicans have said, as long as he can keep delivering on those tax breaks.”

