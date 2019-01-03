New Democratic Congresswoman Hangs Transgender Flag Outside Office

William Davis | Contributor

Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton placed a transgender flag outside of her office on Capitol Hill after being sworn in Thursday.

Wexton defeated two-term incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock in the November elections, and has become just the second Democrat ever to represent Virginia’s 10th district in the House of Representatives. (RELATED: Comey Gives Maximum Amount To Democrat Running For Congress In Virginia)


Wexton was one of three Democrats to oust an incumbent House Republican in Virginia. Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger defeated incumbent Republicans in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th district, respectively.

A former delegate in the Virginia General Assembly, Wexton received the endorsements of many prominent LGBTQ groups during her run, including the prominent political organization, “Human Rights Campaign.”

