The NFL Playoffs Are Finally Here. Here’s What Fans Need To Know

It’s officially one of the most wonderful times of the year.

Up there with March Madness, the College Football Playoff and the World Series, the first weekend of the NFL playoffs is always a special time for America. This year is no different as the field appears to be the most wide open it's been in years.



Wild Card weekend gets underway Saturday evening at 4:35 p.m. EST on ESPN with a rivalry match-up between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won the division but were upset by the Colts at home just a few weeks ago.

Later that same night, the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. EST on Fox. We all remember what happened the last time these two faced off in the playoffs.

Then, on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1:05 p.m. EST on CBS. This is a rematch of a game from just a little more than two weeks ago when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pulled off the 22-10 upset in Los Angeles. This time, the game will take place in Baltimore, after the Ravens won the AFC North.

And last, but certainly not least, the defending Super Bowl champions will begin their repeat quest in Chicago against the NFC North champion Bears. The road will be a lot tougher for Philadelphia this year as they will have to win three games away from home as they were the final team to make the playoffs in the NFC.

Per Head Coach Doug Pederson, Nick Foles will start at quarterback this Sunday against Chicago.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yNr2Vd9z48 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2018



However, if there’s anything we’ve learned, it’s to never count out Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and head coach Doug Pederson when it matters most.

This year’s playoffs could be the most unpredictable and chaotic in a long time. So, sit back, grab a beer, and enjoy the show.

