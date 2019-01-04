Betsy DeVos Undergoes Surgery Following Biking Accident

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos underwent surgery Thursday following a recent biking accident, a U.S. Department of Education (DOE) official confirmed.

“Secretary DeVos underwent surgery yesterday to repair a broken bone suffered during a recent road biking accident,” Liz Hill, press secretary at the DOE, said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email. “She will rest at home for a few days and is expected to have a full recovery. Secretary DeVos will remain in daily contact with the Department during this period.”

The DOE, under DeVos’s leadership, nixed former President Barack Obama’s discipline policy that discouraged punishing students to mitigate racial disparity on Dec. 21, 2018. (RELATED: Law Professor Praises DeVos’s Proposed Title IX Changes)

DeVos also proposed changes to Title IX policies to focus on clear definitions of sexual harassment and due process rights. The deadline for the public to provide input to the proposals is Jan. 28.

