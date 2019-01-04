Remember The Cash Me Outside Girl? She Just Spent A Sickening Amount Of Money On This Body Part

Danielle Bregoli, the teenage girl who became a viral sensation overnight for her fiery Dr. Phil appearance in 2017, is still cashing in on her popularity.

Bregoli, otherwise known as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, recently spent a cool $40,000 for a brand new set of beaming white veneers to cover up her pre-existing teeth. (RELATED: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Cashes In With Atlantic Records)

View this post on Instagram get u some @fashionnova and be like me bich A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Oct 16, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

TMZ, which has the original story, reports that Bregoli wasn’t happy with the way her natural teeth looked. So she made a trip to celeb fave Dr. Aamir Wahab in Beverly Hills, Calif. where she underwent a four hour procedure to cover up her teeth. She reportedly had her top eight teeth covered by the super-strong material, as well as her bottom eight.

Here’s a quick before and after, per TMZ:

New post (Danielle Bregoli Drops $40,000 on New Teeth) has been published on Celebrity World 24-7 – https://t.co/rBS1eIEfG1 pic.twitter.com/Pdc1u4hPtM — CelebrityWorld24-7 (@Celebritywor24) January 4, 2019

Bregoli, who has over 15 million Instagram followers, is far from the only celebrity to get veneers. Hilary Duff is rumored to have them, as well as Demi Moore and Instagram famous model Amra Olevic.

