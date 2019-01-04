Houston Texans Star DeAndre Hopkins Will Donate Game Check To Cover Funeral Costs For Jazmine Barnes

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins is going above and beyond to help the family Jazmine Barnes.

Barnes, who was seven years old at the time of her death, was gunned down in a Houston parking lot Sunday during a drive-by shooting.

Thursday, Hopkins announced that he would be donating his $29,000 playoff game check to help her family cover funeral expenses. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Hopkins wrote on Instagram:

When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter. I am pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO@SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine. #JusticeForJazmine#LoveOverHate

There are plenty of things to criticize the NFL about, but it’s also important to shine a light on players doing a lot of good things in their community.

Hopkins certainly didn’t have to donate nearly $30,000 to the family of a complete stranger. There’s nothing at all that obligated him to do that, but he went and gave up the money anyway.

That’s a 100 percent pure class move. Those are the actions we need more of in pro sports and should spotlight them more often.

Nobody has been brought to justice yet for the murder of Barnes, but hopefully the police are able to find the person responsible for pulling the trigger.

Anybody capable of shooting a young child deserves absolutely every single thing coming his way. In the meantime, let’s all take a moment to recognize this incredible gesture from Hopkins.

Well done, sir. You can catch his playoff game against the Colts Saturday on ESPN/ABC.

