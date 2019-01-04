Demi Lovato Blasts Instagram Over ‘Fat-Shaming’ Game Ad: ‘This Is Absolutely Harmful’

Demi Lovato absolutely ripped into Instagram on Friday after what she called a “fat shaming” ad for a video game appeared on her feed.

"Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out," the 26-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers. "Always speak up for what you believe in!"

On her Instagram story, she posted a picture of the video game for the “Game of Sultans,” which included a photo of one character under the title that read “Obese” and a skinnier woman under the label that read “Pretty.”

The “Sober” singer then blew up on her story calling out the company for posting an ad that was “absolutely harmful to anyone easily influenced by societal pressures.”

“Why is this fat-shaming bullshit on my feed,” Lovato wrote. “So many things wrong with this ad. 1) You can be ‘pretty at any weight.'”

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to be constantly losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth through the way we look,” she added. “And especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder.”

Lovato concluded, “So please Instagram, keep this bullshit off mine and other’s feeds who could be easily effected [sic] by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illness, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Reality star Kim Kardashian, who is rarely shy about most things, caught wind of the post and praised the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer for speaking up by retweeting Lovato’s post and included several handclapping emojis.

A short time later, Instagram responded and apologized for the ad, sharing with TMZ that all the advertisements for the game had been removed from their site.

“We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake,” the social media site shared. “We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”

The pop star recently made headlines over a picture of her at Christmas time looking as gorgeous as ever, where she thanked her fans for their support and love after she had to be hospitalized for a drug overdose and spent weeks in rehab earlier in the year.