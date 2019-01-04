Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he is willing to keep the government shut down for months over border security.

The government is currently partially shut down as Democrats and Republicans have failed to reach a compromise on funding for the president’s proposed wall on the southern border. The president says he will not accept any deal that does not include his desired $5.6 billion in border security funding. (RELATED: Trump To Face Off With Congressional Leaders Over Shutdown)

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer told reporters that Trump said in a meeting with congressional leaders that “he’d keep the government closed for a very long period of time…months or even years.”

WATCH:

Trump confirmed to CBS’ Major Garrett during a Friday press conference in the White House Rose Garden that he told Schumer he was willing to keep the government shut down for that long.

“I did. I did,” Trump said. “I don’t think it will but I am prepared I think I can speak for Republicans in the House and Republicans in the Senate, they feel very strongly about having a safe country, having a border that makes sense. Without borders, I’ve said it many times, we don’t have a country. I hope it doesn’t go on even beyond a few more days. It really could open very quickly.”

