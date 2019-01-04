REPORT: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State

Justin Fields is apparently headed to Ohio State.

The Georgia Bulldogs freshman phenom had been looking at transfer options for a few weeks now, and OSU was always considered the favorite. It’s apparently a done deal with Fields in Columbus today. (RELATED: Ohio State Quarterback Tate Martell Discusses Potential Justin Fields Transfer)

Letterman Row reported the following Friday:

Former 5-star quarterback Justin Fields will be transferring to Ohio State. Multiple sources confirmed the plans to Lettermen Row on Friday morning, indicating Fields is expected on campus with the Buckeyes later in the afternoon and set to move in this weekend ahead of the resumption of classes, clearing the way for him to participate in the offseason program and spring practice.

Well, there it is, folks. Fields is going to be a Buckeye and that should make fans of the program incredibly excited.

The man is an absolute freak of nature on the football field.

This also probably means Tate Martell is going to leave the program. As I’ve said before, Martell can play for sure, but he simply doesn’t have the same physical tools that Fields does.

He can talk all day about not worrying about Fields’ presence, but we all know he probably doesn’t believe that at all deep down.

Fields’ ceiling is much higher than Martell’s ever will be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 29, 2018 at 6:22pm PST

As a Wisconsin guy, this news is not good for the rest of the Big Ten. The rich keep getting richer. Of course, we don’t fear anybody, but I don’t look forward to playing Justin Fields for the next few years.