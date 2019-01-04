Gowdy Engages In One Last Tussle With Warren Over His Post-Congressional Plans

Mike Brest | Reporter

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took a parting shot at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over his future career endeavors after she attacked him on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The spat began when Warren tweeted a story from The Daily Caller outlining Gowdy’s future plans since he retired from the House after serving four terms.

She captioned the link, “[Trey Gowdy] foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn’t enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal.”

Gowdy took offense with the insinuation and tweeted back at her: “I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Trey Gowdy Is ‘Leaving Politics,’ Won’t Seek Re-election)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 20: Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) speaks a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election, on Capitol Hill, March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The former representative will join Nelson Mullins for a second time. It’s a South-Carolina-based law and lobbying firm.

Gowdy’s reference to Warren “cracking open a beer” was directed at her Instagram Live video from earlier this week. She opted for a beer while talking to her followers on social media the same day she announced her intention to run for president in 2020 against President Donald Trump.

Follow Mike on Twitter

Tags : beer elizabeth warren presidential election trey gowdy
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller