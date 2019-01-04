Gowdy Engages In One Last Tussle With Warren Over His Post-Congressional Plans
Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took a parting shot at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over his future career endeavors after she attacked him on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The spat began when Warren tweeted a story from The Daily Caller outlining Gowdy’s future plans since he retired from the House after serving four terms.
She captioned the link, “[Trey Gowdy] foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn’t enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal.”
.@TGowdySC foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn’t enjoy it. Now it’s clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal. https://t.co/mxnxaufvgU
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019
Gowdy took offense with the insinuation and tweeted back at her: “I’m not lobbying. Not now. Or ever. Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced. Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Trey Gowdy Is ‘Leaving Politics,’ Won’t Seek Re-election)
The former representative will join Nelson Mullins for a second time. It’s a South-Carolina-based law and lobbying firm.
Gowdy’s reference to Warren “cracking open a beer” was directed at her Instagram Live video from earlier this week. She opted for a beer while talking to her followers on social media the same day she announced her intention to run for president in 2020 against President Donald Trump.