Celebrate January Jones’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s January Jones’ birthday on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Cold cheeks bringing 2018 to a close. A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Dec 31, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

“Cold cheeks bringing 2018 to a close,” Jones captioned her post on social media.

Here’s to hoping the new year is just as great as her last ones. Happy Birthday, January!