Fed Chairman Will Not Resign, Even If Trump Asks

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is standing his ground amidst recent criticism from President Trump.

Powell spoke out in a joint interview with predecessors Ben Bernake and Janet Yellen. Powell flatly said, “No,” he would not honor the president’s request for his resignation, should it ever come. (RELATED: DOW Has Its Worst Week In Nearly A Decade As Government Shutdown Looms)

A round table you can’t afford to miss. Janet Yellen, Ben Bernanke and Jerome Powell at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association. #BQLive https://t.co/gbpgOocn8v — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) January 4, 2019



“People should know the Fed has a very strong culture around nonpolitical activity,” Powell said. “It’s very much in the DNA of anyone who has spent any time at the Fed.”

Trump has recently criticized Powell and the Fed, referring to the central bank as “My biggest threat,” and has reportedly discussed firing the chairman, with his advisers.

