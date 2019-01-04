Democratic Leader Jerry Nadler Distances Himself From Rashida Tlaib’s Comments On Impeaching That ‘Motherf****r’ Trump

Democratic Party higher-up Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York distanced himself Friday from a new congresswoman’s comments on impeaching President Donald Trump, including calling him a “motherf****r.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib promised to go after Trump and “impeach the motherf***r” during remarks at a MoveOn rally in Washington, D.C., Thursday.

“I don’t like that language. More to the point, I disagree with what she said. It is too early to talk about that intelligently. We have to follow the facts and get the facts,” Nadler told CNN’s John Berman, according to a Friday morning tweet from CNN’s Manu Raju.

Nadler has been in office for nearly 30 years and became the chair of the House Judiciary Committee when the 116th Congress was sworn in Thursday. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Sworn In On Jefferson’s Quran)

“This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise,” Tlaib tweeted Friday morning after the coverage of her profane remarks.

Other members of the Democrat brass have also been noncommittal about pursuing impeachment.

“Well, we have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. We just have to see how it comes,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a television interview Thursday.

Tlaib and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar became the country’s first two Muslim congresswomen Thursday. Tlaib was sworn in on Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran while wearing a traditional Palestinian dress called a thobe, reported CNN.

