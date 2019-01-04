Kamala Harris Defends Ocasio-Cortez With Her Own Dancing Video

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris came to the defense of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dance moves, while showing off some of her own.

After a video surfaced of a high school-aged Ocasio-Cortez dancing, the freshman congresswoman accused Republicans of wanting to outlaw fun, in comments to The Hill. (RELATED: Curt Schilling Rips Into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s What He Said)

“I think it is just funny what is considered to be disqualifying. It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Now, a likely 2020 presidential candidate has come to Ocasio-Cortez’s defense:

Just to go on record. I’m for *more* dancing in politics not less. pic.twitter.com/aCu9xofwM0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2019



“Just to go on record,” Harris tweeted. “I’m for more dancing in politics not less.”

Harris has been widely assumed to be a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and getting in the good graces of Ocasio-Cortez could help her solidify support from the progressive wing of the party.

