He’s Baaaack! Kevin Hart Considering Returning As Oscars Host Following Ellen DeGeneres Intervention

Looks like we might see Kevin Hart onstage at the 2019 Academy Awards after all.

Inside reports circulating around Hollywood, like one from Page Six, suggest the world famous comedian, 39, may in fact be “evaluating” a return as this year’s host of the awards show. But what changed?

You’ll recall, Hart stepped down as host in December after a string of homophobic tweets from the early 2000s surfaced from his account. One of the tweets read, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.'” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

View this post on Instagram #Harts #NewYearsSwag A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 31, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

Hart apologized, and the Academy began scrambling to find another host. But it seemed nobody quite wanted the gig, since it’s infamously low-paying and requires a great deal of preparation for what is almost sure to be yet another poorly rated awards show.

So according to a new report by Page Six, fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres has put in at least one call to the Academy, asking them to reinstate Hart as this year’s host.

“I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars,” Ellen told Hart on her talk show Thursday evening.

“We want him to host, whatever we can do, we’d be thrilled,” DeGeneres claims The Academy told her. “The Academy is saying what can we do to make this happen.”

Hart refused to apologize for his tweets on Ellen’s show, claiming he already had in the past and that he did not have a “homophobic bone” in his body.

“I’m not going to pay it any mind because when you feed into that stuff you only add more fuel to the fire,” he explained. And while it seems he still holds some resentment for the Academy, he did tell Ellen that he would “assess” the situation and consider giving hosting a go.

“You have put a lot of things on my mind,” he told Ellen. “Leaving here, I’m promising you I’m evaluating this conversation. Let me assess, just sit in the space and really think.”

Either the Academy Awards really want Kevin Hart onstage, or they’re just having a hard time filling the spot. We’ll leave it up to the viewers (or lack thereof) to decide.

