National Championship Game Tickets For Alabama Vs. Clemson Cost Under $200

Tickets for the college football national championship game between Alabama and Clemson are still on the market at super cheap prices.

It caught my attention a few days ago when I noticed there were several tickets available for under $400 for the big game. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Well, prices have only continued to plummet. On SeatGeek right now, you can find tickets for under $200 with fees included.

It’s not the greatest look for college football when tickets to a title game between two heavy weight programs are going for the price of a boxing match on pay-per-view.

These tickets shouldn’t be close to going anywhere under $500. People should be clamoring to get into this game.

That should especially be the case because both programs pride themselves on their loyalty and how much they travel. Yet, tickets to the game in California at Levi’s Stadium are insanely reasonable.

I’d be willing to pay so much money if I ever had the opportunity to watch Wisconsin play for a title.

My bank accounts would be getting emptied without a second thought, and I’d pay any price. That’s my level of dedication. I just can’t believe how cheap these tickets are. It doesn’t make a ton of sense at all.