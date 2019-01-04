Netflix Announces The 2nd Season Of ‘The Punisher’ Will Arrive January 18

Your first name

The second season of “The Punisher” will get released on Netflix very soon.

The popular streaming service recently released a short preview for the upcoming season of the hit show, and revealed that it’ll arrive January 18.

Give it a watch below!

I can’t wait for the second season of this show. Jon Bernthal was outstanding as the Punisher in the first season and Ben Barnes did a great job as the nemesis Billy Russo. (RELATED: The Show Of 2017 Is ‘The Punisher’)

The two of them on screen together were absolute gold.

The show was also entirely unapologetic about all the violence and action. People were tuning in to see lots of shooting, blood and incredible fight sequences.

Trust me, we weren’t disappointed on any level at all.

View this post on Instagram Get ready, Billy. #ThePunisher A post shared by The Punisher (@thepunisher) on Dec 4, 2018 at 2:19pm PST

I hope we get the same level of intensity and action in the second season. Anything less than the standard set in the first season would be incredibly disappointing.

Luckily, Netflix has a history of pulling through and elevating its great shows. So, my hopes are very high.

Check back sometime after January 18 for my full review of the new season.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter