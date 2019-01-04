Paige VanZant’s Training Regiment Is Getting A Bit Bizarre

Paige VanZant is a couple weeks out from her highly-anticipated UFC return, and she’s trying to have a little fun with her training.

The flyweight athlete posted a video of herself Thursday afternoon on Instagram carrying around a training bag above her head. It's unclear how much it weighs, but it certainly doesn't look to be light.

She captioned the video, "A little video from our Christmas grind No days off!! #ufc #espn JANUARY 19th."

I have no idea how walking around with a training back is going to help her fight, but I’m also not a UFC trainer.

VanZant will fight Rachael Ostovich January 19 in ESPN's UFC debut event and it should be absolutely electric.

It’s been almost a year since she last got in the octagon, and the fans are salivating for more! She’s one of the biggest names in the game, and yet, has struggled mightily over the past year.

View this post on Instagram Muay Thai Muay Thai! @therealburkecamp A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

She lost to Jessica-Rose Clark the last time she fought, and then had to struggle with a broken arm for nearly the entire past year.

Now, she’s all healed up and ready to roll. Go, Paige, go! You can bet that plenty of people will be tuning in January 19 to see how it all goes down! It should be an outstanding fight.

