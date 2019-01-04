This 3-Piece Knife Set Has Been Reduced From $500 To $50

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert chef, every kitchen can use the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set.

Made using the methods of traditional Samurai swords, the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set includes a basic 8-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, a precise 5.5-inch slicing knife, and a strong 3.5-inch utility knife.

Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set on sale for $49.99

The hand-made creation process takes more than 120 hours to complete using 67 layers of nickel-rich steel. The stain and rust resistant set has been reduced from $599.99 for a sales price of $49.99.

Similar knife sets cost as much as $300 from trusted retailers like Williams-Sonoma, more than $200 more than the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Set.

Only a limited number of knife sets are available due to the labor-intensive creation process. Elevate your cooking to an art form when you buy the Damasukasu 3-Piece Handmade Japanese Chef Knife Setin the Daily Caller Shop for $49.99. Get an extra 19% off to celebrate the new year by using the coupon code NEWYEAR2019 at checkout, bringing the price down to $40.49.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.