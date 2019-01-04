Trump Says Rashida Tlaib Dishonored Her Family, Country With Profane Impeachment Remarks

President Donald Trump took questions from the media Friday afternoon at the White House and was quickly asked about the harsh threats against him from newly sworn-in Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Trump said that he believes Tlaib “dishonored her family” through her actions.

Tlaib launched into a profanity-laced rant Thursday night about impeaching President Donald Trump. During a speech on Capitol Hill, Tlaib promised that she would “impeach the motherf****r,” referring to the president.

WATCH:

We got congresspeople out here calling the president a mother fucker pic.twitter.com/GCXSPQbPb8 — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 4, 2019

Trump was asked if he would comment on the threat of impeachment and the profanity. Trump said Democrats would never impeach someone that is “doing a great job.”

“You can’t impeach somebody that is doing a great job. That’s the way I view it. I’ve done more in the first two years than any president, any administration in our country,” Trump said. “Look at tax cuts, regulations, look what we’ve done for the vets, the rebuilding of the military and the numbers we’re talking about.”

Trump said he asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had just recently met with Trump at the White House, if she was going to impeach him.

“Nancy said ‘we’re not looking to impeach you.’ I said ‘that’s good, Nancy. That’s good.’ You know what? You don’t impeach people when they’re doing a good job,” Trump continued.

WATCH:

Specifically addressing Tlaib, Trump said he thought her comments were “disgraceful” and “highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

Trump said:

I thought her comments were disgraceful. This is a person that I don’t know. I assume she’s new. I think she dishonored herself and I think she’s dishonored her family. Using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there, I thought that was a disgrace and a dishonor to her and to her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.

Sanders was asked about the remarks Friday Morning on “Fox & Friends” and said bluntly, “you will not impeach this president.” She further said that Tlaib was trying to advance her “own political career.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Takes Oath Of Office Using Thomas Jefferson’s Quran)

Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman reintroduced articles of impeachment Thursday against Trump on the House floor.