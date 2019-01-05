Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Will Have Over 400 Family Members At National Title Game

Alabama gunslinger Tua Tagovailoa will have a ton of family members in attendance for the national title game against Clemson Monday night.

AL.com reported the following:

At last count, the number of Tua’s extended family attending the game was at 405. You read that correctly: Four-hundred and five people, according to one member of the family helping to organize travel and logistics. And the number is expected to grow. Many of those relatives live in the Bay Area, but flights full of Tua fans are coming from Hawaii as well. Many others are flying or driving in from Utah, Colorado, Seattle and other points throughout the West.

That is what I like to call one hell of a gathering. I’m not even sure if I know 400 people in this entire world, and yet, Tua has more than that in just his family. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Imagine the amount of money that has to be spent in order to facilitate tickets, travel and hotel accommodations for over 400 people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

Tua and the rest of the Alabama Crimson Tide better hope they win. It’d be extremely embarrassing to bring 400 family members to a game only to then lose in front of the whole country.

Honestly, I’d love to also know just how close the Heisman finalist is to most of the people coming. There’s no chance he’s close to all 400 of them. He’s probably not even on regular speaking terms with more than 50 of them and that might be a stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:11pm PST

Make sure to tune in Monday night on ESPN to see how it all goes down for Tua and the Tide.