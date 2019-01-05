Three Dead In California Bowling Alley Shooting

William Davis | Contributor

A shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California Friday night killed three men and injured four more people.

The shooting took place after a fight broke out at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, officers arrived at the bowling alley and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three men died on the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital and two more opted to seek their own medical attention.

The names of the deceased have not been released, and a suspect has not been identified.


In addition to a bowling alley, the Gable House Bowl houses a bar, laser tag, and frequently hosts parties in the Los Angeles Suburb.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : california los angeles shooting
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller