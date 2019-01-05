Three Dead In California Bowling Alley Shooting

A shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California Friday night killed three men and injured four more people.

The shooting took place after a fight broke out at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, officers arrived at the bowling alley and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three men died on the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital and two more opted to seek their own medical attention.

The names of the deceased have not been released, and a suspect has not been identified.

“All of the sudden all we heard was, pop pop pop pop pop pop,” says Dana Scott, who witnessed a shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California that left three men dead and four people injured. https://t.co/dUAy1IWr8i pic.twitter.com/bgXA9W9psS — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2019



In addition to a bowling alley, the Gable House Bowl houses a bar, laser tag, and frequently hosts parties in the Los Angeles Suburb.

