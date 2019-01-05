Celebrate Irina Shayk’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Irina Shayk’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 33-year-old supermodel's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest looks on the red carpet and catwalk to date.

Born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, this beauty got her first break in the fashion world when she landed the contract as the face of Intimissimi lingerie in 2007. But her career really took off when she was selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that same year and became the first Russian model to grace the cover in 2011.

Her appearances in the magazine from 2007-2014 are truly legendary and can't miss. Lucky for us, she's shared a bunch on her social media account over the years.

Did we mention she's also drop-dead gorgeous? One glance at her latest post on Instagram looking back at the year and the many magazine covers she graced in 2018 proves that over and over again.

“Bye 2018.. Thanks for another beautiful year full of blessings.. Good health to all the generous, creative, genius people I get to work with each year, and to all my fans. I’m so grateful for everything,” Shayk captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 31, 2018 at 8:09am PST

Aside from all of that, the Russian beauty is romantically linked with one of the greatest actors of our time, Bradley Cooper, whose latest film with Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born," did great at the box office and is generating all kinds of Oscar buzz.

Here's to hoping this new year is going to be her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Irina!