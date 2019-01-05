KASSAM: Newsweek Gets It Wrong — Conservatives Weren’t ‘Outraged’ By Ocasio-Cortez Dancing, We Loved It

Newsweek ran a story to coincide with the swearing in (or “inauguration”) of new Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) this week. They suggested “conservatives” were outraged by a video of AOC dancing while in college. They lied.

There’s little to no evidence that any conservatives, in the real world or on Twitter, were affected by the video that came out this week in any way other than thinking “Ha, that’s kind of cute.”

Believe it or not, all of us were college students, or of college age, at some point in time. Most of us, in fact, danced at some point. Some of us still dance. We even post videos (and/or pictures) of us doing such things to our own social media profiles.

This must come as a big revelation to Newsweek writer Jason Le Miere, who, prior to running public relations pieces for the incoming congresswoman, spent a noteworthy amount of time on his Twitter page disparaging Israel.

The U.S. resupplying mortars and grenades to Israel is anything but surprising, yet still shocking. Despicable. — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) July 30, 2014

On the oppression Palestinian footballers suffer at hands of Israel. Of course, little chance of FIFA taking action. http://t.co/48hsuQC10r — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) May 22, 2015 Oh good, here’s the “Who has the biggest boner over Israel?” section of the debate #GOPDebate — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) February 26, 2016

We have more examples of Le Miere’s anti-Israel bias than he provided in his “news story” about conservatives being upset about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Le Miere used a single (now deleted) tweet from some anonymous account which (apparently) stated: “Here is “America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…High School video of “Sandy” Ocasio-Cortez.” In his defense, Le Miere claimed that other conservative accounts had retweeted the post. But what happened to the old Twitter adage, “RT ≠ endorsement”? Even so, he has cited none, and appears to have screen-grabbed none. which seems quite amateurish for a Twitter story. In truth, Le Miere was just providing AOC some “look how cool she is!” coverage on the day of her swearing in, and she was able to use that to attack the political right. In other words, Newsweek and Le Miere laundered a fake news story on behalf of a political figure. She should declare it a campaign contribution. Right-wing tweeters were quick to try and set Newsweek straight about their lack of seething over the video, but no corrections or amendments have been made to La Miere’s campaign briefing note story. PR stunt. I’ve not seen a single conservative attack or mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing in college. Most agree the video is adorable and fun. https://t.co/X5udnV4Gsm